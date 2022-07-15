PM Narendra Modi accepts Tamil Nadu's request, likely to inaugurate 44th Chess Olympiad

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following a request from the Tamil Nadu government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to inaugurate the 44th Chess Olympiad at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on July 28 and is likely to visit Mamallapuram to watch the games, which would take place at a private hotel, according to sources in the Secretariat.

The Olympiad will be held between July 28 and August 10 and is expected to draw over 2,000 chess players from 187 countries. The games would take place in two halls arranged at a private hotel. To accommodate the players, organisers, and the media, 2,000 rooms had been booked and elaborate arrangements were being made to give the players a rousing welcome.

Apart from the arrangements to organise the event and offer accommodation, the State government would be setting up a round-the-clock control room to assist the players.

