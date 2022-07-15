STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rain woes continue in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district, 18 cm rainfall recorded

District collector SP Amrith declared holiday for schools on Thursday in Gudalur, Pandalur, Kundah and Ooty.

Published: 15th July 2022 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

Rainfall

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By PS Sundar
Express News Service

COONOOR:  Rain fury continued in The Nilgiris on Thursday with as much as 188.6 mm rainfall being recorded in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am.

Two rain-gauge stations recorded rainfall exceeding 200 mm - Gudalur 227 mm and upper Gudalur 224 mm. Avalanchi received 195 mm, upper Bhavani 179 mm, Devala 163 mm, Naduvattam 147 mm, Pandalur 123 mm and Glenmorgan 115 mm.

District collector SP Amrith declared holiday for schools on Thursday in Gudalur, Pandalur, Kundah and Ooty. Traffic was affected for several hours in Gudalur-Kozhikode, Gudalur-Mysore and Gudalur-Ooty roads as trees had fallen on the road.  The uprooted trees were removed promptly and traffic flow restored.

The Mayar and Mankuzhi rivers were flooded causing breaches on the roads in Masinagudi and Theppakadu.  Some interior roads including Chembala-Ettimula and Purmanvayal were damaged.

Forest Minister K Ramachandran inspected the sites where Mankuzhi and Kalampuzha bridges were washed away by flash floods on Wednesday. He said the issue has been taken up with the government for repair or replacement works. Also, he visited nine persons staying in Kozhipalam flood relief centres and distributed relief items.

The minister said so far during the rains, one life has been lost, six suffered injuries. 45 houses have been partially damaged, and landslides had occurred in three places in the district. Meanwhile, ghastly winds swept through Coonoor on Thursday forcing people don warm clothes.   There were several bouts of power cut in the town during the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nilgiris district Nilgiris rainfall Gudalur ooty Avalanchi
India Matters
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Patna SSP draws parallels between Islamic extremist body and RSS; BJP roiled
Image of a saffron flag used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Lucknow: Row over 'namaz at Lulu Mall', Hindu group seeks nod to recite Hanuman Chalisa
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp