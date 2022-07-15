Spiritual orator Ooran Adigal dies at 90 in Cuddalore; tributes pour in 

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Vallalar's disciple and spiritual orator Ooran Adigal passed away on Wednesday night at government Chidambaram medical college hospital, where he was admitted a few days ago due to age-related illnesses. He was 90.

According to sources from Suththa Sanmarkka Sathya Gnana Sabhai in Cuddalore's Vadalur, Ooran Adigal alias Kuppusamy was born on May 22, 1933, to Ramasamy Pillai and Nagarathinammal in Narasimgapuram near Samiyapuram in Tiruchy as their eldest son. He finished his schooling at Kannanur and Srirangam and completed college in Tiruchy.

He started his career as a surveyor in the Public Works Department and later moved to municipality town planning as an inspector, where he worked for thirteen years. Drawn to the ideals of Sanmarkam, he quit his job on his 34th birthday (in 1967) and became a hermit. In 1969, he came to Vadalur and joined Suththa Sanmarkka Sathya Gnana Sabhai.

Ooran Adigal founded the Sanmarkka research centre and undertook studies in religion and Sanmarkam. He settled in Vadalur and wrote 22 books, including his 1971 book Ramalingam Adigal Varalaru (History of Ramalingam Adigal), which earned him a state award. He travelled to Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, South Africa, France, Germany, the UK, the US, Mauritius, and Kuwait to spread the teachings of Vallalar.

He served as a trustee of Sanmarkka Sabhai, as its president, and as the president of Thakkar Tharmasalai Thirupanikuzhu between 1970 and 2000. He was also the secretary of Sutha Sanmarkka centre between 1969 and 1983.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin condoles death

In his condolence message, Chief Minister MK Stalin said he was saddened by the death of Ooran Adigal, spoke about his services, and recalled how Ooran Adigal established Samarasa Sanmarkka Research Centre at the age of 22.

TNCC president KS Alagiri and PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss were among those who condoled the death of Ooran Adigal.

