Tamil Nadu minister K Ponmudy urges CBSE to release Class XII results before July-end

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, on Thursday, urged the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to publish Class 12 results by the end of July as further delay in the announcement would have serious implications.

The UGC, on Wednesday, has asked all universities to fix the last date for admission to first-year undergraduate courses after the announcement of CBSE Class XII results so that no student is deprived of admissions.

Reacting to the UGC, Ponmudy expressed concern over the inordinate delay in the publication of Class XII results. He cited that delay in CBSE result has delayed admissions to arts and science colleges and the counselling dates of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA).

"If the results are not published by the end of July, then many students and their parents will be affected," said Ponmudy. The CBSE conducted two sets of board examinations for Class X and Class XII students for the 2021-22 academic year to nullify the impact of COVID.

The first-term examination was held between November and December last year and the second term was in April-June. The final results will be based on students' performances in both exams. As per the UGC letter, the evaluation of Term-II is going on. The Class XII results were expected in July first week, but they are yet to be released.

Notably, the State board Class XII results were announced on June 20 and all arts and science colleges and TNEA started the online application process then. However, they are not able to move ahead as the State government has asked them to wait till the publication of CBSE results.

However, the inordinate delay in the publication of CBSE results has left the colleges worried. "Usually, every year by August we start first-year classes, but this time it seems we will be able to start the classes only by mid-September, that is if we start the admission process now. We need at least a month's time to complete the admission process. Due to this delay, we will get very less time to complete the syllabus," said the principal of a private college in Chennai.

