TN CM Stalin recovering well from Covid, says hospital

He has been advised to rest for a few more days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Stalin over the phone and enquired about his well-being.

Published: 15th July 2022 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

DMK President M K Stalin during election campaign in Coimbatore. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, being treated for Covid-19 is recovering well and he has been advised rest for a few more days, the hospital treating him said on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Stalin over the phone and enquired about his well-being.

The chief minister who tested positive for coronavirus on July 12, was on Thursday admitted to Kauvery Hospital here for investigations and observation.

In a bulletin, the hospital said: "The investigations have been completed and medications have been provided as per covid treatment protocol. The chief minister is recovering well and is in good health. He has been advised rest for a few more days."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi had a telephonic interaction with the CM and enquired about his health, a state government release said. "The chief minister told the Prime Minister he was recovering well," it added.

After Stalin tested positive for the virus, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and leaders had wished him a speedy recovery.

