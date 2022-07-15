STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Which is the lowest caste in Tamil Nadu?': Periyar University exam question stokes row, VC orders probe

The Vice-Chancellor said that another university had prepared the question and he did not get any information regarding the paper.

Published: 15th July 2022

By ANI

SALEM: A question paper in the Periyar University in Tamil Nadu has stoked controversy after a caste-related question was asked in the first-year exam conducted on Thursday. However, Vice Chancellor Jagannathan assured an investigation into the matter.

The caste-related question - "Which one is the Lower Caste which belongs to Tamil Nadu" with four caste options-- was asked to the first-year (second semester) Master in History students who were taking their exam in the subject 'Freedom Movement of Tamil Nadu: From 1800 to 1947'.

Speaking on the issue, the Vice Chancellor said that another university had prepared the question and he did not get any information regarding the paper.

"Question papers for exams are not prepared by Periyar University. Other university and college lecturers prepared the question paper. Usually, to avoid a question paper leak, we don't read the question paper before the exam. I didn't get any info regarding the controversial question. We will investigate this," the VC said.

"We are seeking a report from the controller of examination today who set the question paper. We are not considering conducting a re-exam," he added.

