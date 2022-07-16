AIADMK clash: 'Both factions were least bothered about public safety', Madras HC told

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday reserved orders on separate petitions filed by AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam seeking to quash the proceedings of the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) sealing the party's headquarters at Royapettah in Chennai and hand it back.

When the matter came up before Justice N Sathish Kumar, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) E Raj Thilak submitted a detailed report on the incidents and the counter-affidavit. He also submitted footage of the clash between supporters of Palaniswami (EPS) and Panneerselvam (OPS) that led to the office being sealed.

The report said that two buses, eight cars, and two police vehicles were damaged. When the rioters didn't disperse despite warnings, the police chased them by using "minimum force". Two policemen and 55 people from both sides were injured, it said, adding that the office had to be sealed after both sides "intentionally" took law into their hands.

Though both leaders are former chief ministers, they were least bothered about public peace and tranquility and safety of students in the neighbouring schools, the APP said.

He added that if the orders under Sections 145 and 146 of the CrPC are lifted, problems would arise again. Appearing for OPS, senior counsel A Ramesh said the issue of possession of the party office cannot be decided on Section 145 of the CrPC but in a manner known to law.

He pointed out that there were no court orders preventing OPS from entering the office, and said the executive magistrate shall look into who was in actual possession and not who had the rights of possession. Until this is resolved, the office shall remain closed, he prayed.

Senior counsel PH Aravindh Pandian, also appearing for OPS, said there was no precedence of locking the office when the general council meeting was progressing.

Palaniswami's counsel Vijay Narayan reiterated that in the capacity of headquarters secretary of the party, Palaniswami is the custodian of the party office as per the byelaws. He also said the police failed to effectively protect the party office despite being present in good numbers. The court reserved orders but allowed Panneerselvam’s counsels to submit objections in writing.

OPS moves apex court against HC order on General Council meet

Panneerselvam’s legal team has moved the Supreme Court, challenging the HC order pronounced on July 11 that allowed the GC meet to he held. Sources said details can’t be disclosed since the petition is yet to be numbered. It is likely to get a number on Monday

