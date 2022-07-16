STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coimbatore police, FSSAI officials begin joint raid against gutka sellers

According to sources, police can register a case under the COTPA Act if anyone is found with such illegal gutka trading.

Published: 16th July 2022 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 01:41 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and Coimbatore Police began conducting joint raids against sale of gutka in the district. This is in response to a news report in The New Indian Express on Monday concerning the FSSAI officers' hesitation to seal shops that are facing more than two cases, as suggested by police.

A senior police officer involved in the operation said, "FSSAI officials, who were indifferent to our recommendations, approached us after the news was published. With their co-operation, we started checking petty shops and grocery shops in the rural parts of the district. On their part, FSSAI officials started penalizing them."

According to sources, police can register a case under the COTPA Act if anyone is found with such illegal gutka trading. But the FSSAI authorities have the authority to levy fine of Rs 5,000 and Rs 1000 respectively for the first two offences. They may close the shop if the offence is repeated a third time.

"FSSAI does not go to such lengths. But now we are asking them to initiate stringent action such as sealing the shops and they also agreed to the action," the officer said. In the last two days, police and FSSAI registered cases against 22 petty shops and FS SAI officials collected Rs 5000 each in fine.

Around 8 kg of gutka was seized from them. Rs 10,000 fine was levied on a shop which was a second time offender. "We have started the drive from petty shops as they play a significant role in con contraband sale. But if they lose Rs 5000 as a fine, they will not sell it in future. We have asked FSSAI to seal 160 shops that are facing three such cases," said SP V Badri Narayan.

