Kattu Naicker tribals in Tiruchy district still wait for piped water

TIRUCHY: Over 900 people belonging to 'Kattu Naicker' tribe in Samuthiram panchayat of Tiruchy district have allegedly been denied of potable water for years.

The tribals alleged members of a dominant caste from the village have been disrupting the work of laying a pipeline to bring potable water to their area. The dominant caste has allegedly prevented the tribals from using a borewell meant for them, and instead given it to a school.

Luck is yet to smile on these people, who are a community of fortune-tellers, for the past five years as several of their protests in this connection have gone in vain. On July 11, they blocked a government bus and protested seeking potable water supply.

When The New Indian Express visited the village, the tribals said they have been raising the issue, time and again, with officials and politicians who visit them. Around 3,000 people reside in Samuthiram of Manapparai taluk, out of which over 900 belong to 'Kattu Naicker' community.

According to sources, men of the community would, traditionally, stay at home for six months and venture out for fortune-telling during the next six months. Women, throughout the year, would stay back home and take care of the family.

When asked about the water issue plaguing them for years, Natesan, leader of the community, said, "The authorities have been neglecting us because of our community. There is sufficient water supply in the nearby localities. But, the panchayat leader has been denying supply to us for years. We have taken our demands to both local and higher authorities. We have been staging protests often in this regard. We have been lacking other facilities like proper road connectivity too."

K Chinnaiyan, one of the senior members of the community, said, "The tribals have to travel at least four or five km to get potable water. The piped water here is salty and not fit for drinking." Another resident, Lakshmi G, said the food they cook gets spoiled faster owing to the poor quality of water they get.

The New Indian Express spoke to village panchayat president Selvam, who said he was doing his best to solve the issue. "Despite doing my best, I take the blame. The area of the tribals is known for water scarcity. The work for extending the pipeline has been delayed as certain sections have been objecting to it," Selvam said.

BDO K Azhagumani said, "The major problem is inadequate water, be it waterbodies and water table. The panchayat president tried to extend the pipes to the affected area, but some people stopped it. I advised the president to take help of the police and lay pipeline. I have asked for a written complaint, but I did not receive it."

