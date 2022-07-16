Private market on encroached land in Thoothukudi leaves tailbacks

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: With no parking space nearby, the private vegetable market at Thamizh Salai has been congesting vehicular traffic in Thoothukudi city for a long time now. But, what surprises the commuters more is the utter lack of attention the city corporation has given to the issue even after repeated complaints from the public.

Thamizh Salai (known previously as Palayamkottai road) arterial road witnesses traffic round the clock, and three traffic signals help prevent snarl-ups to some extent.

The private vegetable market spans over 1.9 acres of land near a major roundabout, the old bus stand, corporation office, and hospitals. The market houses over 50 stores, in addition to the vegetable shandies and auction area, and is frequented by traders and the public.

Though the daily footfall at the market is pegged at 50,000, the place has no parking facility either for traders' trucks or the customers' vehicles. The market also lacks other basic amenities, the customers said. "The trucks bringing vegetables from far-off places, are parked on the roadside during peak hours leading to severe hold-ups. The corporation officials remain mute spectators of all this," a commuter said.

According to the traders at the market, the shop buildings are at least four decades old and cracks have formed on many walls. "Hundreds of people will be using the market at any given time. So, the stability of the building should be checked urgently," they urged.

Citing an RTI reply, an activist, who requested anonymity, said the market was built on encroached land as records show that the land belongs to the government. "There is no record of any lease agreement between the civic body authorities and the private parties," he added.

When contacted, a senior official from Thoothukudi Corporation told The New Indian Express that the private vegetable market operators were served with three notices on the lack of parking facilities. "Though the marketeers had arranged a parking facility on the side, it has not been enforced properly," he added.

