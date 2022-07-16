STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Private market on encroached land in Thoothukudi leaves tailbacks

Thamizh Salai (known previously as Palayamkottai road) arterial road witnesses traffic round the clock, and three traffic signals help prevent snarl-ups to some extent.

Published: 16th July 2022 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

A busy vegetable market at Chalai in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

For representational purpose. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: With no parking space nearby, the private vegetable market at Thamizh Salai has been congesting vehicular traffic in Thoothukudi city for a long time now. But, what surprises the commuters more is the utter lack of attention the city corporation has given to the issue even after repeated complaints from the public.

Thamizh Salai (known previously as Palayamkottai road) arterial road witnesses traffic round the clock, and three traffic signals help prevent snarl-ups to some extent.

The private vegetable market spans over 1.9 acres of land near a major roundabout, the old bus stand, corporation office, and hospitals. The market houses over 50 stores, in addition to the vegetable shandies and auction area, and is frequented by traders and the public.

Though the daily footfall at the market is pegged at 50,000, the place has no parking facility either for traders' trucks or the customers' vehicles. The market also lacks other basic amenities, the customers said. "The trucks bringing vegetables from far-off places, are parked on the roadside during peak hours leading to severe hold-ups. The corporation officials remain mute spectators of all this," a commuter said.

According to the traders at the market, the shop buildings are at least four decades old and cracks have formed on many walls. "Hundreds of people will be using the market at any given time. So, the stability of the building should be checked urgently," they urged.

Citing an RTI reply, an activist, who requested anonymity, said the market was built on encroached land as records show that the land belongs to the government. "There is no record of any lease agreement between the civic body authorities and the private parties," he added.

When contacted, a senior official from Thoothukudi Corporation told The New Indian Express that the private vegetable market operators were served with three notices on the lack of parking facilities. "Though the marketeers had arranged a parking facility on the side, it has not been enforced properly," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thoothukudi market Thoothukudi traffic
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp