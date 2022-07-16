STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin trying to cripple AIADMK using official power: Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

Published: 16th July 2022 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 02:06 AM   |  A+A-

Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has charged Chief Minister MK Stalin with trying to cripple the party by misusing his official power. 

Addressing party cadre at Thalaivasal on Friday, on his first visit to the district after his elevation, Palaniswami said he would not tolerate even a single AIADMK cadre being harassed. Even as he was about to address his followers, power supply was disrupted. Citing the power cut, Palaniswami said it is not surprising to have a power cut during the DMK's rule.

"The DMK may be ruling the State, but Salem is AIADMK's fort. It is a proud moment for Salem that a ward secretary has been elected as interim general secretary of the party that was founded by MGR," he said, adding that traitors in the party colluded with the State government and got the party headquarters sealed.  

"They (traitors) are trying to grab the property (the party head office) which is considered as a temple by AIADMK cadre. But they will not succeed," he added. Upon his arrival at the venue, Palaniswami garlanded statues of MGR and Jayalalithaa as hundreds of supporters cheered.

