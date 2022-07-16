STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu intensifies monkeypox surveillance along Kerala border and airports

The health department has intensified surveillance along the Kerala border and airports in the State after Kerala reported the first monkeypox case in India, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Published: 16th July 2022 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 01:55 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)

Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The health department has intensified surveillance along the Kerala border and airports in the State after Kerala reported the first monkeypox case in India, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Speaking to reporters on Friday after launching the COVID vaccine's free booster dose for the 18 to 59 age group in government vaccination centres, the Health Minister said that Tamil Nadu also conducted an awareness programme on monkeypox surveillance at airports. 

The screening will also be intensified for international travellers coming from countries where monkeypox cases were reported. The Health Minister said 3.45 crore people are yet to take booster doses.

All eligible people will be covered during the special drive - COVID-19 vaccination Amrit Mahotsava - as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava celebrations announced by the Union Health Ministry. The free booster dose will be given from Friday to September 30.

The State achieved 95.27 per cent first dose coverage and 87.35 per cent second dose coverage. "Through 31 mega vaccination camps, the State administered 4.61 crore doses. But 4.77 crore people are yet to take the vaccine, including first and second doses," the Health Minister said.

The State will conduct the next mega vaccination camp on July 24 across the State. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Monkeypox tamil Nadu monkeypox Ma Subramanian
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp