Tamil Nadu intensifies monkeypox surveillance along Kerala border and airports

CHENNAI: The health department has intensified surveillance along the Kerala border and airports in the State after Kerala reported the first monkeypox case in India, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Speaking to reporters on Friday after launching the COVID vaccine's free booster dose for the 18 to 59 age group in government vaccination centres, the Health Minister said that Tamil Nadu also conducted an awareness programme on monkeypox surveillance at airports.

The screening will also be intensified for international travellers coming from countries where monkeypox cases were reported. The Health Minister said 3.45 crore people are yet to take booster doses.

All eligible people will be covered during the special drive - COVID-19 vaccination Amrit Mahotsava - as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava celebrations announced by the Union Health Ministry. The free booster dose will be given from Friday to September 30.

The State achieved 95.27 per cent first dose coverage and 87.35 per cent second dose coverage. "Through 31 mega vaccination camps, the State administered 4.61 crore doses. But 4.77 crore people are yet to take the vaccine, including first and second doses," the Health Minister said.

The State will conduct the next mega vaccination camp on July 24 across the State.

