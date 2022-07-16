Tamil Nadu officials hope Kerala will maintain water in Siruvani Dam at full level

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Siruvani dam is receiving heavy inflow following incessant rain in catchment areas, and officials in Tamil Nadu are waiting to see if Kerala allows water to reach the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 50 feet or start discharge once it crosses 45 feet. According to sources, Kerala did not allow the reservoir to fill up in the last seven years.

Siruvani dam, situated between the Kalladikodan and Muthikulam hills deep inside a reserve forest in Palakkad, is the major source of drinking water for Coimbatore.

Of its total requirement of 265 MLD, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) draws 101.40 MD from Siruvani dam. As per the inter-State agreement signed on 19 August, 1973, Kerala has to supply 1.30 TMC annually (July 1 to June 30) to Tamil Nadu for a period of 99 years.

Kerala has been maintaining water level at 45 feet instead of the full reservoir level. Lowering the water level by 5 feet results in a shortage of 122.05 MCFT, which is 19 per cent of the dam's storage. This makes it difficult for CCMC to cater to the needs of the city in summer.

With Southwest monsoon bringing heavy rain since the start of July, the dam is likely to reach the 45 feet mark in a couple of days.

A senior official of Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD), Siruvani division, said, "The present storage level is 40.34 feet, and the dam continues to receive heavy inflows. The dam reached its full capacity in 2015, and Kerala did not maintain FRL since then. Though Kerala released Tamil Nadu's quota of water following a letter from out chief minister to his counterpart, we are not sure if they will let the dam reach its FRL this year."

Meanwhile. TWAD has reduced the volume of water supplied to Coimbatore city in view of repair works being carried out in the pipeline at Thevarayapuram which is located in the foothills of Siruvani.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said, "Working deep inside the forest amidst the rain and elephants' interference has made the work more challenging. Four Tamil Nadu forest department officials are accompanying them to keep wild animals away. The works will be probably completed by today (Friday)."

COIMBATORE: The Siruvani dam is receiving heavy inflow following incessant rain in catchment areas, and officials in Tamil Nadu are waiting to see if Kerala allows water to reach the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 50 feet or start discharge once it crosses 45 feet. According to sources, Kerala did not allow the reservoir to fill up in the last seven years. Siruvani dam, situated between the Kalladikodan and Muthikulam hills deep inside a reserve forest in Palakkad, is the major source of drinking water for Coimbatore. Of its total requirement of 265 MLD, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) draws 101.40 MD from Siruvani dam. As per the inter-State agreement signed on 19 August, 1973, Kerala has to supply 1.30 TMC annually (July 1 to June 30) to Tamil Nadu for a period of 99 years. Kerala has been maintaining water level at 45 feet instead of the full reservoir level. Lowering the water level by 5 feet results in a shortage of 122.05 MCFT, which is 19 per cent of the dam's storage. This makes it difficult for CCMC to cater to the needs of the city in summer. With Southwest monsoon bringing heavy rain since the start of July, the dam is likely to reach the 45 feet mark in a couple of days. A senior official of Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD), Siruvani division, said, "The present storage level is 40.34 feet, and the dam continues to receive heavy inflows. The dam reached its full capacity in 2015, and Kerala did not maintain FRL since then. Though Kerala released Tamil Nadu's quota of water following a letter from out chief minister to his counterpart, we are not sure if they will let the dam reach its FRL this year." Meanwhile. TWAD has reduced the volume of water supplied to Coimbatore city in view of repair works being carried out in the pipeline at Thevarayapuram which is located in the foothills of Siruvani. Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said, "Working deep inside the forest amidst the rain and elephants' interference has made the work more challenging. Four Tamil Nadu forest department officials are accompanying them to keep wild animals away. The works will be probably completed by today (Friday)."