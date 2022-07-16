Tamil Nadu records 48 per cent more rain in Southwest monsoon so far

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/COONOOR: Chief Minister MK Stalin said that Tamil Nadu received 48 per cent more rainfall than the average during the southwest monsoon from June 1 to July 14.

The Nilgiris witnessed 263.5 mm of rainfall between July 10 and 14, which is 125 per cent more than the average. Due to the heavy rain in the district, several houses were damaged and trees uprooted. Besides, landslides were also reported in some places.

Stalin has deployed a team of ministers led by Minister for Forests K Ramachandran to oversee relief works in district. The forest minister apart, the team comprises Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran, Minister for Electricity, Prohibition & Excise V Senthilbalaji and Revenue Administration Commissioner SK Prabhakar.

The Chief Minister said 102 persons from 22 families have been sheltered at five relief camps and are being provided with food, drinking water and other basic amenities.

Pointing out the precautionary measures, the CM said two teams comprising 160 personnel from the State Disaster Response Force were sent to The Nilgiris, while teams of the National Disaster Rescue Force are on standby at Arakkonam. Besides, various rescue teams with the required equipment are ready to face any kind of disaster in the districts.

He further requested the people of The Nilgiris to extend their cooperation to the district administration in rescue and relief works and follow the warnings issued. The Nilgiris recorded of 1,910.70 mm in the 24 hours than ended at 8.30 am on Friday.

Collector SP Amrith declared holiday for schools and colleges. He said orange alert has been issued to Gudalur.

The team of ministers said 80 members of the TN Disaster Response Force have come from Arakonam and more personnel would be moved if necessary. The shutters of three dams - Kundah, Sandyanallah and Pilloor - have been opened. Vegetable fields in Ithlar, Emerald and Palada villages have been submerged.

