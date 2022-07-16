STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tributes pour in for former Tamil Nadu CM K Kamaraj's 120th birth anniversary

On behalf of the AIADMK, former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami paid floral tribute to a portrait of the departed leader at his residence.

Published: 16th July 2022 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

Former Tamil Nadu CM K Kamaraj

Former Tamil Nadu CM K Kamaraj (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The chief minister, Governor, ministers, and leaders of various political parties paid their respects to former chief minister K Kamaraj on his 120th birth anniversary on Friday.

In a press release, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "Let us pledge on the occasion of the Perunthalaiar Kamaraj birth anniversary to improve the schemes we implement so quality education and medicine are available to all."

At the Kamaraj memorial in Gandhi Mandapam, Governor RN Ravi paid rich encomiums to the departed leader.

Ministers Duriamurugan, K Ponmudy, S Regupathi, MP Saminathan, P Geetha Jeevan, Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Ma Subramanian, PK Sekarbabu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, T Mano Thangaraj, and Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya were among those who paid floral tribute to a portrait of the departed leader placed under the leader’s statue on Anna Salai in Chennai.

On behalf of the AIADMK, former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami paid floral tribute to a portrait of the departed leader at his residence.

A team of AIADMK functionaries led by former minister D Jayakumar also paid tribute to the portrait. DMK's women wing secretary and Lok Sabha deputy floor leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi garlanded a statue of the departed leader at Kottivakkam in Chennai. 

TNCC president KS Alagiri and other party leaders paid their respects to the departed leader at Sathyamoorthi Bhavan, while in Tiruchy, MP Su Thirunavukkarasar showered praise on the "incomparable" leader and said many developments in the industrial and educational sectors took place during his tenure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappadi Palaniswami K Kamaraj Kamaraj birth anniversary MK Stalin
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp