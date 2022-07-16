Tributes pour in for former Tamil Nadu CM K Kamaraj's 120th birth anniversary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The chief minister, Governor, ministers, and leaders of various political parties paid their respects to former chief minister K Kamaraj on his 120th birth anniversary on Friday.

In a press release, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "Let us pledge on the occasion of the Perunthalaiar Kamaraj birth anniversary to improve the schemes we implement so quality education and medicine are available to all."

At the Kamaraj memorial in Gandhi Mandapam, Governor RN Ravi paid rich encomiums to the departed leader.

Ministers Duriamurugan, K Ponmudy, S Regupathi, MP Saminathan, P Geetha Jeevan, Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Ma Subramanian, PK Sekarbabu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, T Mano Thangaraj, and Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya were among those who paid floral tribute to a portrait of the departed leader placed under the leader’s statue on Anna Salai in Chennai.

On behalf of the AIADMK, former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami paid floral tribute to a portrait of the departed leader at his residence.

A team of AIADMK functionaries led by former minister D Jayakumar also paid tribute to the portrait. DMK's women wing secretary and Lok Sabha deputy floor leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi garlanded a statue of the departed leader at Kottivakkam in Chennai.

TNCC president KS Alagiri and other party leaders paid their respects to the departed leader at Sathyamoorthi Bhavan, while in Tiruchy, MP Su Thirunavukkarasar showered praise on the "incomparable" leader and said many developments in the industrial and educational sectors took place during his tenure.

