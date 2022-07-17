18-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Ariyalur

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR: An 18-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide at her home in Ariyalur on Friday night. According to sources, Nishanthi was the daughter of Natarajan and Umarani of Colony Street in Ariyalur. Her father has been working abroad as a welder for 13 years. Nishanthi was a student of a private school, and had scored 529 out of 600 in the Class 12 exam in 2020-21.

She attended NEET last year and scored 160. She then joined a coaching centre in Tiruchy and was preparing for the test scheduled for Sunday. Police said Nishanthi had been depressed for the past one week due to fear of the exam. On Friday night, she died by suicide, and her mother found her dead on Saturday morning. Police sent the body to the Ariyalur Medical College Hospital for autopsy and registered a case.

(If in distress, call TN Health Department Helpline number 104)

