Corrupt DMK ministers trying to divert attention by attacking Guv RN Ravi: Annamalai

Annamalai says politicising Governor RN Ravi’s comments is a habit of DMK leaders

Published: 17th July 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu BJP State unit president K Annamalai speaking at a press conference in Coimbatore on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said in Coimbatore on Saturday that some politicians from DMK are in the habit of politicising governor RN Ravi’s speech and they “can’t go to sleep without reprimanding the governor”.

“No one can point out anything wrong with the governor’s work, which he is doing with dignity. Though the governor has the power to call the chief secretary and the DGP to get a brief on what’s going on in the State, he is not pressuring the government by doing so. The governor has not prevented any activities of the government or any of the ministers. So, why is the DMK doing so? This is an attempt to divert people’s attention as many of their ministers are facing corruption charges and also as people are bored of one year of DMK rule,” he said. He was flagging  off the vehicle arranged by Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, from which the people can submit their grievances and also apply for Centre’s schemes.

He also hoped that investigation related to Pongal gifts to the beneficiaries by the DMK government would be transferred to the CBI, since the State was trying to protect the politicians and there was no advancement in the case.

Responding to Periyar University’s controversy over a caste question in MA history exam, the BJP leader said, “The CM, who was feeling proud after 38 universities from the State were selected in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) list and cited it as a Dravidian model, should apologise for the mistake in the question paper as the university is a State university.”

“DMK has been doing politics for the last seven decades by using Periyar on one hand and caste on the other hand. Instead of blaming the Centre, Dravidar Kazhagam president Veeramani should ask the CM to suspend the Periyar University professor for setting the question related to caste,” he said.

Responding to a query on GST for purchasing branded rice, Annamalai said that they have already taken up the issue with the Central minister, since many traders have complained about it and pointed out that the Centre rolled the GST only after getting consent from Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan during the GST council meeting.

He also said that they would meet the governor, seeking action against the officials involved in the passport scam in the State. Speaking about the ongoing political developments in AIADMK, Annamalai said that BJP never interfered with the internal issue of the party. “We will continue our relationship with the party, which is still in an alliance with the NDA.”

