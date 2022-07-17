Home States Tamil Nadu

Reconstitute panel for backward classes: Welfare associations

The demonstration was held at Valluvar Kottam and DMK MP from North Chennai Kalanidhi Veeraswamy participated.

Published: 17th July 2022

National Confederation of OBC Employees Welfare Associations staging a stir seeking the reconstitution of National Commission for Backward Classes | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: National Confederation of OBC Employees Welfare Associations on Saturday staged a demonstration pushing for the reconstitution of the 9th National Commission for Backward Classes. The tenure of the last commission ended in February 2022. They also sought caste-based enumeration in all India census. The demonstration was held at Valluvar Kottam and DMK MP from North Chennai Kalanidhi Veeraswamy participated.

G Jayakannan, general secretary of TN Income Tax Other Backward Castes Association, said a total of 15 charter of demands were raised during the meeting and the MP promised to take them up in parliament.
The NCBC monitored the safeguards provided for socially and educationally backward classes and advising the government on their socio-economic development and evaluating their progress. The panel also presents an annual report on the status of backward classes to the President, he said.

Representatives of employee associations at Income Tax department, Atomic Energy, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Ranipet, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, Southern Railway, Indian Overseas Bank, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, and JIPMER participated.

