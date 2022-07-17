Tangedco consumer association wants ex-IAS in regulatory commission

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tangedco consumer associations have urged the State government to appoint retired IAS officers or bureaucrats of equivalent rank as members for the two vacant posts in the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Questioning the State’s move to appoint retired officials of the State power utility as members of TNERC, Coimbatore Consumer Cause secretary K Kathirmathiyon said the TNERC was a statuary body constituted by the State government to handle issues between Tangedco and its consumers, and wondered whether a retired Tangedco official will work in consumers’ interest if he becomes a member of the TNERC. According to sources, the State government has planned to appoint a retired Tangedco superintending engineer as TNERC member.

“In 2017, TNERC accepted a Tangedco’s proposal to charge power used by swimming pools and gymnasiums in apartments and gated communities at commercial rate. The regulator also directed Tangedco to set up separate meters for these facilities. But Tangedco started collecting electricity charges without installing separate meters in several apartments. After we (consumer association) filed a petition against Tangedco, the regulator ordered the power utility to install separate meters and refund the additional amount collected from the consumers. But several consumers in the State were yet to receive the refund,” he said.

S Neelakanta Pillai, founder, Citizen’s Contribution in Democracy, told TNIE that as per TNERC rules there should be no delay in filling vacancies and the State advisory committee (SAC) should meet once every three months. But according to TNERC’s 2020-21 annual report, no meeting was organized. There was also no information regarding any SAC meeting being held online. Hence, the State should expeditiously fill TNERC vacancies by appointing some non-Tangedco officials.

Following the resignation of R Jarard Kishore and retirement of K Venkatasamy (legal member), the State government formed a panel headed by retired judge K Chandru to select two members.

