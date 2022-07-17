Three arrested for colluding with revenue officials in Rs 21.08 crore OSR land scam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CB-CID officers from Kancheepuram district have arrested three people, including two sub-registrars, for colluding with revenue officials and others in connection with a land scam. As part of the scam, Rs 21.08 crore was paid to acquire 16.64 acres of open space reservation (OSR) land to expand the SIPCOT industrial park in Sriperumbudur.

The CB-CID police team arrested SRO of Kancheepuram, Ravi (56), SRO of Sriperumbudur, Suresh (57), and office staff Rajesh (49) and sent them to jail. The police also booked eight others, including a district revenue officer (DRO), tahsildar, land surveyor, and deputy tahsildar.

The issue surfaced after two residents, Akhil and Rajendran, approached the Madras High Court when it was hearing a petition seeking compensation for land acquired in 2019 for the project. Justice V Bhavani Subbaroyan found some discrepancies in the affidavit, turned down the request, and directed the CB-CID to probe further.

Inquiries revealed a land promoter gifted about 16.64 acres of OSR land in Vallam and Vadagal villages in 1991 to the Sriperumbudur Block Development Office (BDO). The OSR land was earmarked for a park, road, water tank, and other public utilities.

In 2009, the State notified the expansion of Sriperumbudur SIPCOT by setting up the Vallam-Vadagal Industrial Park. As part of the project, 16.64 acres of OSR land parcels were acquired and transferred to SIPCOT. The land acquisition was completed in 2013.

However, in 2020, a top official from the land promoter company cancelled the gift deed at the Pallipattu sub-register office, allegedly by producing fake documents. The properties were then sold to four others mentioned in the special tahsildar's complaint.

The CB-CID police booked 11 people under Sections 120B, 465, 420, 468, 471, and 34 of the IPC.

CHENNAI: CB-CID officers from Kancheepuram district have arrested three people, including two sub-registrars, for colluding with revenue officials and others in connection with a land scam. As part of the scam, Rs 21.08 crore was paid to acquire 16.64 acres of open space reservation (OSR) land to expand the SIPCOT industrial park in Sriperumbudur. The CB-CID police team arrested SRO of Kancheepuram, Ravi (56), SRO of Sriperumbudur, Suresh (57), and office staff Rajesh (49) and sent them to jail. The police also booked eight others, including a district revenue officer (DRO), tahsildar, land surveyor, and deputy tahsildar. The issue surfaced after two residents, Akhil and Rajendran, approached the Madras High Court when it was hearing a petition seeking compensation for land acquired in 2019 for the project. Justice V Bhavani Subbaroyan found some discrepancies in the affidavit, turned down the request, and directed the CB-CID to probe further. Inquiries revealed a land promoter gifted about 16.64 acres of OSR land in Vallam and Vadagal villages in 1991 to the Sriperumbudur Block Development Office (BDO). The OSR land was earmarked for a park, road, water tank, and other public utilities. In 2009, the State notified the expansion of Sriperumbudur SIPCOT by setting up the Vallam-Vadagal Industrial Park. As part of the project, 16.64 acres of OSR land parcels were acquired and transferred to SIPCOT. The land acquisition was completed in 2013. However, in 2020, a top official from the land promoter company cancelled the gift deed at the Pallipattu sub-register office, allegedly by producing fake documents. The properties were then sold to four others mentioned in the special tahsildar's complaint. The CB-CID police booked 11 people under Sections 120B, 465, 420, 468, 471, and 34 of the IPC.