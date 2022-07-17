TN school student death: Private schools will be closed on July 18 to condemn Kallakurichi protests

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Major private school associations in Tamil Nadu announced the closure of schools in the State on Monday to condemn the violent protests that erupted at a residential school in Kallakurichi following the death of a student. The announcement comes despite a warning from the Directorate of Matriculation Schools against the unnecessary declaration of the holiday.

The 17 year-old-girl, studying in Class 12 was found dead on July 13 on the hostel premises. She also left behind a note alleging that she was tortured by two teachers. Following this, a large number of students owing allegiance to various student outfits, and locals, went on a rampage, setting fire to the institution’s buses and a police bus that was parked near the premises.

"Proper inquiry must be initiated to find out the truth behind the death of the child. Also, it is atrocious how the government let miscreants damage the school premises. Strict action must be taken against them. To condemn this, schools in the State will remain shut on Monday. The government has invited us for talks with them," said KR Nandakumar, state secretary, TN Nursery, Primary, Matriculation, and CBSE Schools Association.

"Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association regrets the untimely demise of the student. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. But the attack on the private school in Kalakurichi is strongly condemned. To express our solidarity, private schools in Tamil Nadu will remain closed on Monday," said R Visalakshi, president, Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association.

Concurring, S Raja, state president, of the Confederation of Private Schools Association said, "In the guise of parents, some anti-social troops trespassed into the school and pelted stones at the police who came to protect the school and set fire to the police vehicles and destroyed the property of the school. Now, the safety of 5,000 students studying in the school is in question."

He said the schools are being shut down so that such incidents never occur in the future.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Matriculation Schools sent out a notice saying action will be taken against those declaring a holiday 'unnecessarily'. No approval has been obtained.

