Youtuber Karthik Gopinath collected funds despite legal notice: Crime Branch

CHENNAI: Even though the Siruvachur Madhurakali Amman temple executive officer (EO) sent Youtuber Karthik Gopinath a legal notice, the latter collected funds under the pretext of reconstructing the temple, the Inspector of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Avadi Commissionerate, told the Madras High Court in a recent status report.

The report said the EO sent the legal notice on May 6, asking Gopinath not to collect funds, and pay the amount already collected to the temple administration. But the petitioner didn’t pay it citing frivolous reasons, and hence, violated the Collection of Income and the Incurring of Expenditure Rules, the report added.

Gopinath collected about `31.47 lakh from the public, it said. The Inspector prayed for allowing the police to complete the investigation and dismiss Gopinath’s petition seeking to quash the FIR. The matter has been posted to July 21.

Queensland’s offer of patta land rejected

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran on Friday told the Madras High Court that the TN government has rejected a representation made by Queensland Amusement Park offering patta land in lieu of the extent encroached upon by it for raising the facility. He also said if such a settlement is allowed, it would amount to permitting illegalities. The bench recorded the submission and disposed of the petition filed by Rajam Hotels with liberty to the petitioner to seek appropriate remedy.

