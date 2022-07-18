Home States Tamil Nadu

19-year-old dies in Coimbatore, autopsy reveals painkiller use

As per the police, S Ajay Kumar of Ramanathapuram district was pursuing second-year engineering near Eachanari and stayed in the college hostel.

Published: 18th July 2022 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 01:49 AM   |  A+A-

Paraquat herbicide causes rapid poisoning resulting in multiple organ failure.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Postmortem of a 19-year-old engineering student who died on Wednesday revealed that he had injected psychotropic painkiller drugs.

His father Soundarapandian is a police constable in Ramanathapuram district. On Wednesday he fell unconscious and died in hospital. Coimbatore Police who booked a case under section 174 CrPC (unnatural death) were able to get his postmortem report on Saturday. The report revealed that he had injected the drugs intravenously.  

Police arrested a pharmacist from Kumbakonam on Sunday night in connection with the case. The suspect was identified as A Mohammad Bazeer (52). He was booked under the provisions of the NDPS Act and remanded to prison.

