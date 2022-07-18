Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK leadership row: 60 out of 66 MLAs attend Edappadi Palaniswami's meeting

Some AIADMK MLAs said that around 60 MLAs participated in the meeting, which shows Palaniswami’s strength within the party.

Published: 18th July 2022

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In a show of strength, about 60 MLAs, out of 66, participated in the meeting of AIADMK MLAs called for by party interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday.

During the meeting, chaired by Palaniswami, MLAs were educated about the procedure for the presidential election. Sources said that BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan elaborated on the procedure to be followed.

All four BJP MLAs also participated in the meeting, the sources added, and said it was decided that all AIADMK MLAs will reach the Secretariat around 11.30 am to exercise their franchise. Some AIADMK MLAs told The New Indian Express around 60 MLAs participated in the meeting, which shows Palaniswami’s strength within the party.

Of the AIADMK's 66 MLAs, three O Panneerselvam, R Vaithilingam, and Paul Manoj Pandian — were removed from the party. Asked why the remaining three didn’t attend the meeting, the sources said it was because of various personal reasons.

Meanwhile, the ruling DMK also held a similar meeting of MLAs at the party headquarters ahead of the presidential election. Party general secretary and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan elaborated on the procedure for MLAs to exercise their franchise in the presidential election.

Will support Jagdeep Dhankhar in Vice-Presidential poll: Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on Sunday that the party will support the NDA's candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar in the upcoming election for the post of Vice-President.

In a press statement, Palaniswami said the decision was taken after Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh requested the AIADMK's support for the election. The AIADMK has four Rajya Sabha MPs and a Lok Sabha MP who are eligible to vote in the poll. It expelled Lok Sabha MP OP Ravindranath, son of O Panneerselvam

