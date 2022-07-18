Celestial reasons! Know why Puducherry MLAs, lone MP voted in Presidential polls after 12 pm

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: All the 30 MLAs in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly and also the Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam voted in the Presidential elections after 12 pm on Monday, avoiding the inauspicious period of 'Yamagandam' on Monday.

The MLAs of the ruling party, opposition party and the six independents, all kept away till the passage of the inauspicious period 'Yamagandam' between 10.30 to 12 pm, before entering the voting hall in the Legislative Assembly premises.



The Opposition DMK and Congress members led by Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam (Congress) and Leader of Opposition R Siva (DMK) were the first to arrive in the Legislative Assembly complex and voted just a few minutes after 12 pm. DMK's AMH Nazeem was the first to cast his vote in Puducherry followed by others.

"We are supporting our unified candidate Yashwant Sinha. We expect everyone who has faith in democracy will vote for him," said Vaithilingam on behalf of the opposition after all the right MLAs and the MP cast vote.

Subsequently the NDA led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy, went to the voting chamber after 1-15 pm. All the 10 MLAs of AINRC and six MLAs of BJP including Speaker R Selvam voted one after another.

All the six Independent MLAs also cast their votes. While four independents accompanied the NDA members to cast their vote, two Independent MLAs PR Siva and G Nehru went subsequently and voted .

The lone Rajya Sabha member S Selvaganapathy of the BJP from Puducherry would be voting in parliament.

Puducherry has 30 elected MLAs and two Members of Parliament who are eligible to vote.

The NDA (AINRC -10 MLAS, BJP-6) has 26 , Opposition (DMk-6, Congress-2) has 8 and Independents - 6.

The value of each vote of an MLA is 16, while that of MP is 700.

With the tenure of Ram Nath Kovind coming to an end on July 24, around 4,800 MPs and MLAs across the country are casting their votes till 5 pm on Monday to elect the 15th President of India.

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha are contesting the polls.

The counting of votes will take place on July 21 while the next President will take oath on July 25.

