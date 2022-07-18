Eight hurt in cylinder blast at tea shop in Tamil Nadu's Nagercoil

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Eight people, including two women, sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded in a tea shop at Parvathipuram in Nagercoil on Sunday morning. The injured are undergoing treatment at Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital, sources said.

A press release from the Kanniyakumari district PRO office said CM MK Stalin has announced a relief of Rs 50,000 to each to the victims Moosa (48), Praveen (25), Sekar (52), Subbaiyan (66) Sudha (43), Chandran (62), Susheela (50) and another person.

