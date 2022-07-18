Home States Tamil Nadu

Eight hurt in cylinder blast at tea shop in Tamil Nadu's Nagercoil

The injured are undergoing treatment at Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital.  

Blast, Fire

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI:  Eight people, including two women, sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded in a tea shop at Parvathipuram in Nagercoil on Sunday morning.  The injured are undergoing treatment at Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital, sources said. 

A press release from the Kanniyakumari district PRO office said CM MK Stalin has announced a relief of Rs 50,000 to each to the victims Moosa (48), Praveen (25), Sekar (52), Subbaiyan (66) Sudha (43), Chandran (62), Susheela (50) and another person. 

