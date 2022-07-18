Home States Tamil Nadu

Miscreants turn school in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi into bar, ganja den

Councillor of the town panchayat K Maheswaran said that drunkards enter the school premises right after school hours and leave only in the morning.

Published: 18th July 2022 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

Government higher secondary school at Melagaram littered with garbage by anti-socials

Government higher secondary school at Melagaram littered with garbage by anti-socials. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

TENKASI: With anti-social elements turning the government higher secondary school at Melagaram into a booze bar and ganja den during the night hours, the school management committee members and teachers have demanded the authorities to set up a police outpost in the area.

Councillor of the town panchayat and also one of the members of the school management committee K Maheswaran said that drunkards enter the school premises right after school hours and leave only in the morning.

"Due to this menace, the school administration with the help of some social activists, installed 16 CCTV cameras at the school two years ago. However, the miscreants have damaged all the cameras. They consume alcohol and smoke ganja on the veranda and sleep in the classrooms till morning," said Maheswaran.

He added that the teachers and parents were frightened to file a police complaint as the drunkards were rowdies from the town. "The usage of ganja and tobacco products by school students has also increased now. A Class 7 student was caught selling a tobacco product recently. We have also heard that ganja peddlers are selling parcels to school and college students in Melagaram for Rs 30-120," said a teacher requesting anonymity.

When contacted, Tenkasi SP R Krishnaraj told The New Indian Express that a new patta book for Melagaram would be opened for beat police. "We have received no complaints from the teachers or parents so far," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Melagaram Schools Anti social areas tenkasi Tenkasi crime
India Matters
Questions for MPs for this Monsoon Session
Uproar over the remarks made by the former national spokesperson of the BJP—Nupur Sharma—against Prophet Muhammad
The age of rage and targeted killings 
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rani Agarwal. (Photo | AAP Twitter)
Madhya Pradesh: AAP wins mayor post in Singrauli, garners just 5 corporator seats in 45-member body
(Express Illustrations)
NEET records 95 per cent attendance with record 18.72 lakh applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp