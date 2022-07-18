Miscreants turn school in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi into bar, ganja den

By Express News Service

TENKASI: With anti-social elements turning the government higher secondary school at Melagaram into a booze bar and ganja den during the night hours, the school management committee members and teachers have demanded the authorities to set up a police outpost in the area.

Councillor of the town panchayat and also one of the members of the school management committee K Maheswaran said that drunkards enter the school premises right after school hours and leave only in the morning.

"Due to this menace, the school administration with the help of some social activists, installed 16 CCTV cameras at the school two years ago. However, the miscreants have damaged all the cameras. They consume alcohol and smoke ganja on the veranda and sleep in the classrooms till morning," said Maheswaran.

He added that the teachers and parents were frightened to file a police complaint as the drunkards were rowdies from the town. "The usage of ganja and tobacco products by school students has also increased now. A Class 7 student was caught selling a tobacco product recently. We have also heard that ganja peddlers are selling parcels to school and college students in Melagaram for Rs 30-120," said a teacher requesting anonymity.

When contacted, Tenkasi SP R Krishnaraj told The New Indian Express that a new patta book for Melagaram would be opened for beat police. "We have received no complaints from the teachers or parents so far," he added.

