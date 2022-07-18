NEET-2022: Aspirants from Tamil Nadu find Physics, Chemistry tough

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chemistry and physics sections were the most time-consuming among the three sections (Biology, Chemistry, Physics) in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday, said candidates.

From Tamil Nadu, 1,10,971 students, including 17,992 from the city, were scheduled to appear for it. Most students The New Indian Express interacted with said that physics section was the most difficult one and that they left half the questions unanswered due to time constraint.

"The paper was tougher compared with last year’s. In physics, the numerical questions were very lengthy and I had to move to other sections to score marks. Ideally, one question must be solved in one minute. But physics questions took way more than that," said S Anuradha, a candidate from Velachery.

This year's NEET had new elements like match-the-column and assertion-reasoning questions. While subject experts said biology was the easiest, chemistry was rated moderate.

"Biology was mostly from the text book, but chemistry and physics sections had numerical and conceptual questions. Nearly 40 per cent of the questions from physics section were moderately difficult. Last year, it was only about 30 per cent. This may have an impact on the cut-off," said K Bhargav, tutor at a NEET coaching centre in T Nagar.

Parents said online classes reduced the enthusiasm among students. "Problem-solving questions are best explained offline. Subjects like maths and physics are very difficult to teach online," said one of the parents at Taramani.

COVID-19 protocols were promptly followed in most NEET centres in the city. Though there was a little crowding in the beginning, police and staff ensured social distancing. Many centres arranged for several lunch rooms and had megaphones to make announcements. Students, including those from other districts, reached their NEET centres in time. The exam was held between 2 and 5 pm.

93.4 per cent attendance

VELLORE/TIRUVANNAMALAI: NEET was held at 12 centres in Vellore, Ranipet, and Tirupathur on Sunday, and 6,545 candidates appeared for the test, registering 93.4 per cent attendance, according to official sources. While Vellore had 10 centres, Ranipet and Tirupathur had one each. In Tiruvannamalai, 3,410 candidates appeared for the exam at 11 centres.

Childhood dream

THANJAVUR: A 68-year-old retired government official was among the 4,847 candidates who took the NEET in the district on Sunday. Ahead of taking up the test at PRIST engineering college centre in Vallam, N Ramamurti of Thanjavur told mediapersons he retired from the cooperative department and that he has so far got 28 degrees in various subjects. One of his childhood wishes was to become a doctor and hence he took the test, he said.

Perseverance at age 70

COIMBATORE: A 70-year-old retired bank employee, M Prince Manickam, from Vilankurchi in Coimbatore, appeared for NEET in Karpagam college on Sunday. "I completed pre-university course in 1968. Even though I tried, I couldn’t get a medical seat ... as there is no age limit, I decided to appear for NEET."

CHENNAI: Chemistry and physics sections were the most time-consuming among the three sections (Biology, Chemistry, Physics) in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday, said candidates. From Tamil Nadu, 1,10,971 students, including 17,992 from the city, were scheduled to appear for it. Most students The New Indian Express interacted with said that physics section was the most difficult one and that they left half the questions unanswered due to time constraint. "The paper was tougher compared with last year’s. In physics, the numerical questions were very lengthy and I had to move to other sections to score marks. Ideally, one question must be solved in one minute. But physics questions took way more than that," said S Anuradha, a candidate from Velachery. This year's NEET had new elements like match-the-column and assertion-reasoning questions. While subject experts said biology was the easiest, chemistry was rated moderate. "Biology was mostly from the text book, but chemistry and physics sections had numerical and conceptual questions. Nearly 40 per cent of the questions from physics section were moderately difficult. Last year, it was only about 30 per cent. This may have an impact on the cut-off," said K Bhargav, tutor at a NEET coaching centre in T Nagar. Parents said online classes reduced the enthusiasm among students. "Problem-solving questions are best explained offline. Subjects like maths and physics are very difficult to teach online," said one of the parents at Taramani. COVID-19 protocols were promptly followed in most NEET centres in the city. Though there was a little crowding in the beginning, police and staff ensured social distancing. Many centres arranged for several lunch rooms and had megaphones to make announcements. Students, including those from other districts, reached their NEET centres in time. The exam was held between 2 and 5 pm. 93.4 per cent attendance VELLORE/TIRUVANNAMALAI: NEET was held at 12 centres in Vellore, Ranipet, and Tirupathur on Sunday, and 6,545 candidates appeared for the test, registering 93.4 per cent attendance, according to official sources. While Vellore had 10 centres, Ranipet and Tirupathur had one each. In Tiruvannamalai, 3,410 candidates appeared for the exam at 11 centres. Childhood dream THANJAVUR: A 68-year-old retired government official was among the 4,847 candidates who took the NEET in the district on Sunday. Ahead of taking up the test at PRIST engineering college centre in Vallam, N Ramamurti of Thanjavur told mediapersons he retired from the cooperative department and that he has so far got 28 degrees in various subjects. One of his childhood wishes was to become a doctor and hence he took the test, he said. Perseverance at age 70 COIMBATORE: A 70-year-old retired bank employee, M Prince Manickam, from Vilankurchi in Coimbatore, appeared for NEET in Karpagam college on Sunday. "I completed pre-university course in 1968. Even though I tried, I couldn’t get a medical seat ... as there is no age limit, I decided to appear for NEET."