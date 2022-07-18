Home States Tamil Nadu

New spiritual book stall at Ranganathaswamy temple in Tiruchy

Books related to Srirangam and those which are published by the department are stored in the stall. 

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchy

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchy. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The HR & CE department on the premises of Ranganathaswamy temple, Srirangam has opened a new spiritual book stall on Friday.

The book stall was opened on Friday by Joint Commissioner of temple S Marimuthu in the Rangavilasa Mandapam with the head priest Sunder Pattar.

English and Tamil books brought out by the Publication of HR & CE were for sales.

On speaking to The New Indian Express, Marimuthu said, “Now books related to Srirangam and temples in Tiruchy are kept, soon we are planning to keep all books related to Hindu temples across the state.”

“HR & CE has planned to republish old religious texts. It is in the process and that too would be added to the collection, " he said.

He also said that separate staff is allotted to maintain the book stall. “The revenue that is generated through the stall will be used for temple activities. We are also planning to buy religious books that are from different publications as well,” he said.

The History of Srirangam both in English and Tamil, Guide to temples of Tiruchy(Tamil), Architecture of Srirangam(English) are some of the books available for sale. 

11 books, 8 in Tamil and 3 in English are available for sale in the stall on Monday.

The Shopkeeper Arun said there is a good reception amongst people and sales are going well.  
 

