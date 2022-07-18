Presidential elections 2022: Elaborate arrangements in place in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the presidential election at the Secretariat on Monday. A polling booth has been set up for MLAs to exercise their franchise between 10 am and 5 pm.

Two Lok Sabha MPs from the State - M Selvaraj, of Nagapattinam, and A Ganeshamurthi, of Erode - are to cast their votes in Chennai after getting permission from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

With Chief Minister MK Stalin, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development SM Nasar, and deputy leader of the opposition O Panneerselvam hospitalised due to COVID-19, special arrangements have been made for people with COVID to exercise their franchise, sources said. The election officers and voters will be given PPE kits, said sources.

After polling, the ballot boxes will be sealed and sent to the ECI for votes to be counted on July 21. Draupadi Murumu is contesting on behalf of the NDA, while Yashwanth Sinha is contesting on behalf of the opposition. In Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK-led alliance has extended its support to Sinha, while the AIADMK-led alliance is backing Murumu.

