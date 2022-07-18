Home States Tamil Nadu

Presidential elections 2022: Elaborate arrangements in place in Tamil Nadu

Two Lok Sabha MPs from the State - M Selvaraj, of Nagapattinam, and A Ganeshamurthi, of Erode - are to cast their votes in Chennai after getting permission from the Election Commission.

Published: 18th July 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Assembly (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

Tamil Nadu Assembly (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the presidential election at the Secretariat on Monday. A polling booth has been set up for MLAs to exercise their franchise between 10 am and 5 pm.

Two Lok Sabha MPs from the State - M Selvaraj, of Nagapattinam, and A Ganeshamurthi, of Erode - are to cast their votes in Chennai after getting permission from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

With Chief Minister MK Stalin, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development SM Nasar, and deputy leader of the opposition O Panneerselvam hospitalised due to COVID-19, special arrangements have been made for people with COVID to exercise their franchise, sources said. The election officers and voters will be given PPE kits, said sources.

After polling, the ballot boxes will be sealed and sent to the ECI for votes to be counted on July 21. Draupadi Murumu is contesting on behalf of the NDA, while Yashwanth Sinha is contesting on behalf of the opposition. In Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK-led alliance has extended its support to Sinha, while the AIADMK-led alliance is backing Murumu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Secretariat Presidential elections Presidential polls
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp