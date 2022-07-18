Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin recovers from COVID-19, will work from home for a week

The CM, in a letter to cadre on Sunday, thanked them and the leaders of alliance parties for wishing him a speedy recovery.

Published: 18th July 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has recovered from COVID-19 and will be discharged from the hospital on Monday, a medical bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital in the city said. He has been advised complete rest at home for another week. Stalin tested positive on July 12. He was admitted to the hospital two days later, on July 14

The CM, in a letter to cadre on Sunday, thanked them and the leaders of alliance parties for wishing him a speedy recovery. He said since he was vaccinated, there was nothing serious about his condition and he suffered only cough and cold.

The CM said though doctors had advised him to rest, he would be discharging his duties from home, and that would be exercising his franchise in the presidential election on Monday.

He would deliver, through videoconference, his address at the Tamil Nadu Day celebration, to be held at Kalaivanar Arangam on Monday. On the Chess Olympiad, Stalin said works were progressing well and hoped that he would be able to take part in the inauguration of the event along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city.

TAGS
MK Stalin COVID19 Coronavirus Work form Home Kauvery Hospital
