Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin recovers from COVID-19, will work from home for a week

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has recovered from COVID-19 and will be discharged from the hospital on Monday, a medical bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital in the city said. He has been advised complete rest at home for another week. Stalin tested positive on July 12. He was admitted to the hospital two days later, on July 14

The CM, in a letter to cadre on Sunday, thanked them and the leaders of alliance parties for wishing him a speedy recovery. He said since he was vaccinated, there was nothing serious about his condition and he suffered only cough and cold.

The CM said though doctors had advised him to rest, he would be discharging his duties from home, and that would be exercising his franchise in the presidential election on Monday.

He would deliver, through videoconference, his address at the Tamil Nadu Day celebration, to be held at Kalaivanar Arangam on Monday. On the Chess Olympiad, Stalin said works were progressing well and hoped that he would be able to take part in the inauguration of the event along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city.

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has recovered from COVID-19 and will be discharged from the hospital on Monday, a medical bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital in the city said. He has been advised complete rest at home for another week. Stalin tested positive on July 12. He was admitted to the hospital two days later, on July 14 The CM, in a letter to cadre on Sunday, thanked them and the leaders of alliance parties for wishing him a speedy recovery. He said since he was vaccinated, there was nothing serious about his condition and he suffered only cough and cold. The CM said though doctors had advised him to rest, he would be discharging his duties from home, and that would be exercising his franchise in the presidential election on Monday. He would deliver, through videoconference, his address at the Tamil Nadu Day celebration, to be held at Kalaivanar Arangam on Monday. On the Chess Olympiad, Stalin said works were progressing well and hoped that he would be able to take part in the inauguration of the event along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city.