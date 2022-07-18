Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu school student death: Police arrest two teachers on Monday

The police, on Sunday, arrested school correspondent, secretary and principal in connection with the case. 

Published: 18th July 2022 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

KallakurichiPTI

Protests over the death of a 17-year-old girl in a private residential school in Chinnasalem. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: Police on Monday arrested two teachers P Haripriya(40) and J Krithika (28) of the private school where a class 12 girl was found dead on the hostel premises on July 13. 

The girl -- R Srimathi (17) of Periyanesalur village in Cuddalore district -- was studying at a private school in Kaniyamur near Chinnasalem. On Wednesday morning, she was allegedly found dead on her school premise, near the hostel. She also left behind a note alleging that she was tortured by two teachers.

ALSO READ | 'Fight for justice' devolves into violence in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi

A case of suspicious death was filed and an investigation began. Following this, a large number of students who owed allegiance to various student outfits and locals went on a rampage, setting fire to the institution’s buses and a police bus parked near the premises.

The police detained more than three hundred people in connection with the riots and are still inquiring. Ten teams are formed to arrest the rioters, police sources informed.

As Section 144 is implemented, the Kallakurichi bus stand wears a deserted look on Monday. 

Madras High Court Justice N Sathish Kumar has directed Tamil Nadu government to form special teams to identify those who indulged in violence on Sunday. Court ordered a fresh autopsy in the case.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN's health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050). 

