Village lake in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur hosts fishing festival after 13 years

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Hundreds of villagers, young and old, male and female, converged at the big lake at Esanai in the district on Sunday morning to try their hand at catching fish during the annual fishing festival that was held after 13 years.

With the lake spread over 52 acres and maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD) brimming from the copious rains last year, Esanai panchayat president Sathya Panneerselvam decided to organise the fishing festival this year.

Accordingly, the festival was inaugurated at 9.30 am by her. Men, women, and children from as many as 10 villages, including Esanai, Keelakarai, Arasalur, Annamangalam, and Arumbavur, soon stepped into the lake with various kinds of fishing gear to fish.

Elaborating on the festival, Esanai panchayat secretary M Saravanan said, "It is held when the water level begins to decline and the lake is full of fish. The last fishing festival was held 13 years ago. The availability of fish has declined this year though."

"People, however, caught enough fish for themselves. The fish caught during the festival is not sold, but consumed. No one sells the fish as it is considered a festival," Saravanan explained.

Pointing to a ban on fishing in the lake save for the day of the festival, Saravanan said, "Years ago there was a watchman deployed at the lake. He was here to prevent various illegal activities, including fishing at night. As the lake is by the main road, anyone is likely to catch fish at night. It would be better if authorities take measures to prevent it."

Mentioning the festival to have been celebrated in unity, panchayat president Panneerselvam said, “Many caught fish with nets and with bare hands. We provided adequate security this year. We raised awareness among the public to avoid going into the deep.

The police were deployed.” An 11-year-old S Karshini said, "I attended the festival for the first time. It was an amazing experience. I caught several fish with my sister and parents.” I had only heard about the festival from my father but now I participated in it and enjoyed it. We invited our relatives, and we caught and consumed fish together, she added.

