1.25 lakh cusecs of Cauvery water from Mettur dam reaches Mayanur barrage

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: Over 1.25 lakh cusecs of Cauvery water, which was released from Mettur dam, reached Karur on Monday.

It was released into the river that flows from the Mayanur barrage towards the dam in Tiruchy. Further, the Mettur dam reached its full level of 120 feet a few days ago and release from Stanley reservoir was increased to one lakh cusecs.

It reached the Mayanur barrage in Karur on Monday. The barrage on Monday received over 1.25 lakh cusecs of water as outflow released from 96 shutters (out a total of 98 shutters) in the barrage.

When contacted, PWD sources told The New Indian Express, "Officials have issued a flood alert to people living near the banks. People have been warned against taking selfies and keep away from the river. Bathing and fishing are prohibited."

Officials have also placed sandbags near the river banks at Thavittupalayam village to prevent flood water from entering residential areas. Similarly, people living near the banks of the Amaravathi in Karur have also been issued a warning as the river swelled following discharge from the Amaravathi dam in Udumalaipettai.

As on Monday, the Aandankovil check-dam saw an inflow of 2,446 cusecs. This included the release from the dam and rainwater. With heavy rain lashing the catchment areas of the Cauvery since the start of southwest monsoon this month, water was released from the dams in Karnataka over the past few weeks.

