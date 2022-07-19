Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK faction war: Udhayakumar replaces OPS as party's deputy leader in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Udhayakumar, representing the Tirumangalam Assembly constituency, was elected as deputy leader by the party in a meeting of its MLAs held in Chennai on July 17.

Published: 19th July 2022 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 01:09 PM

Tamil Nadu Revenue and IT Minister RB Udhayakumar

Former Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who was ousted from the AIADMK days ago, has been removed from his position of deputy floor leader in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the party announced on Tuesday.

Former Minister R B Udhayakumar was unanimously elected as AIADMK's deputy leader in the Assembly, the party's interim general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami said.

In a party release, Palaniswami said that Udhayakumar, representing the Tirumangalam Assembly constituency, was elected as deputy leader by the party in a meeting of its MLAs held here on July 17.

Also, Agri S S Krishnamurthy, also a former Minister was elected as deputy secretary of the legislature party, he said.

Panneerselvam was expelled from the party on July 11 and matters connected to it are before court.

