AIADMK faction war: Udhayakumar replaces OPS as party's deputy leader in Tamil Nadu Assembly
Udhayakumar, representing the Tirumangalam Assembly constituency, was elected as deputy leader by the party in a meeting of its MLAs held in Chennai on July 17.
Published: 19th July 2022 01:09 PM | Last Updated: 19th July 2022 01:09 PM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who was ousted from the AIADMK days ago, has been removed from his position of deputy floor leader in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the party announced on Tuesday.
Former Minister R B Udhayakumar was unanimously elected as AIADMK's deputy leader in the Assembly, the party's interim general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami said.
In a party release, Palaniswami said that Udhayakumar, representing the Tirumangalam Assembly constituency, was elected as deputy leader by the party in a meeting of its MLAs held here on July 17.
Also, Agri S S Krishnamurthy, also a former Minister was elected as deputy secretary of the legislature party, he said.
Panneerselvam was expelled from the party on July 11 and matters connected to it are before court.