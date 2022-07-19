Counselling launched for Tamil Nadu students post NEET exam

Home States Tamil Nadu

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, at the 104-helpline centre on DMS campus on Monday, launched a stress-management counselling service for TN students who appeared for NEET. 

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

From Tamil Nadu, 1,42,286 students appeared for NEET this year, according to school education department. Of them, 17,567 were from government and aided schools. They would be given the counselling first, said the minister. Last year the 104-helpline counsellors conducted multiple sessions for NEET students. This year, too, the students would be counselled.

On monkeypox, he said that Tamil Nadu has reported no case so far. The State intensified surveillance at all the four international airports. International travellers from 63 countries were being screened for monkeypox symptoms, he said.

