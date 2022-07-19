Drivers responsible for technical issues of buses during trips: Tamil Nadu SETC

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), which operates long distance services, has made drivers responsible for technical issues during trips. The decision has upset drivers.

According to sources, depot officials have given oral instructions to drivers that they would be issued memo if a bus does not complete a trip due to technical issues. Drivers say they cannot be held accountable for technical faults.

M Senthilkumar, a driver, said, "Maintenance of buses is carried out by technical team under the supervision of branch head in the depot. After completing duty for the day, drivers should record in the logbook if the vehicle requires maintenance before taking it out for next day's trip."

"However, due to spare parts shortage, vacancies in technical wing, maintenance is not carried out immediately soon after any driver report faults. Since, branch officials use to instruct drivers, they should report any maintenance work orally not in written mode in the logbook," he said.

He added, "Officials passed the instruction that driver would be served memo for failure to report technical issue to the branch head. We feel the move is intended to target us, because maintenance comes under the purview of branch heads."

M Anburaj, a union member, said, "There are many vacancies in the technical wing in the corporation. Also, enough spare parts are not procurement of poor quality spares is procured which affects maintenance of buses. Due to the delay in maintenance, buses breakdown and holding the driver responsible is not acceptable."

When contacted, a senior official in SETC, said, "If drivers report maintenance-related work promptly, technical staff would carry out the service immediately. There is no truth in the allegation of delayed attention to maintenance of buses."

