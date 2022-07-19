Home States Tamil Nadu

Drivers responsible for technical issues of buses during trips: Tamil Nadu SETC

According to sources, depot officials have given oral instructions to drivers that they would be issued memo if a bus does not complete a trip due to technical issues.

Published: 19th July 2022 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 02:24 AM   |  A+A-

SETC, TN buses, Tamil nadu state transport buses

SETC buses ( File photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), which operates long distance services, has made drivers responsible for technical issues during trips. The decision has upset drivers.

According to sources, depot officials have given oral instructions to drivers that they would be issued memo if a bus does not complete a trip due to technical issues. Drivers say they cannot be held accountable for technical faults.

M Senthilkumar, a driver, said, "Maintenance of buses is carried out by technical team under the supervision of branch head in the depot. After completing duty for the day, drivers should record in the logbook if the vehicle requires maintenance before taking it out for next day's trip."

"However, due to spare parts shortage, vacancies in technical wing, maintenance is not carried out immediately soon after any driver report faults. Since, branch officials use to instruct drivers, they should report any maintenance work orally not in written mode in the logbook," he said.

He added, "Officials passed the instruction that driver would be served memo for failure to report technical issue to the branch head. We feel the move is intended to target us, because maintenance comes under the purview of branch heads."

M Anburaj, a union member, said, "There are many vacancies in the technical wing in the corporation. Also, enough spare parts are not procurement of poor quality spares is procured which affects maintenance of buses. Due to the delay in maintenance, buses breakdown and holding the driver responsible is not acceptable."

When contacted, a senior official in SETC, said, "If drivers report maintenance-related work promptly, technical staff would carry out the service immediately. There is no truth in the allegation of delayed attention to maintenance of buses."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu SETC SETC technical issues
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp