Home States Tamil Nadu

Farmers in Coimbatore dump tomatoes after price falls to Rs 50 per 15 kg

But the fall in prices has forced many farmers to directly sell to people at Rs 10 per kg, instead of approaching middlemen or market agents.

Published: 19th July 2022 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 02:21 AM   |  A+A-

Tomatoes

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/DHARMAPURI: Disappointed by the plummeting price, farmers who brought produce to Kinathukadavu in Coimbatore dumped one tonne of tomatoes on the road on Monday. As no buyers had come to buy the produce and the procurement price went down to Rs 50 for a box of 15 kg, they dumped the tomatoes.

"We spent up to Rs 75,000 per acre. If the produce is sold at Rs 15 per kg, we will recover the cost. No buyer is ready to offer that price and we have no option than dumping it," said R Periyasamy, a farmer. Tomato cultivation in Dharmapuri has seen a massive boom because of favourable climatic conditions.

But the fall in prices has forced many farmers to directly sell to people at Rs 10 per kg, instead of approaching middlemen or market agents. Tomatoes are cultivated in 9,300 acres in Dharmapuri. The district produces average of over 60 tonnes every year. With procurement prices falling, farmers have rented vehicles and are selling it door to door.

R Kumaresan, a farmer in Karimangalam said, "Last month, the prices rose to Rs 70 to 80 a kg which encouraged a large number of farmers to cultivate tomatoes. The new varieties of tomato buds grow faster and within 30 to 40 days they start yielding. Because of this sudden increase in production, the prices are very poor. Wholesale buyers are willing to buy our produce for Rs 5 to 6 per kg. So we have taken up alternate marketing to reap some profits."

Another farmer, P Krishnakumar from Nallampalli said, "As opposed to the wholesale or retail markets we sell at reasonable prices. Tomatoes are hard to store, so we use trucks and move from street to street. While we fix prices at Rs 40 or 45 per kg, there is a lot of bargaining. We earn very little profit, but it is better than prices offered by wholesale traders."

When contacted, an official in the agriculture marketing department said, "For the past 10 days, tomatoes are selling around Rs 10 -12. On an average we get over 14 tonnes of tomatoes in the market. We are doing our best to keep the prices stable."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Coimbatore farmers Tomatoes farmers
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp