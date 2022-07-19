Government failed to act on time: Edappadi Palaniswami calls for action in Kallakurichi incident

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Politicians from various parties have urged the State government to take stringent action against the culprits of the Kallakurichi incident. AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged the State government failed to handle the incident well, and said the tragedy could have been averted if the government acted on time.

CPI State secretary R Mutharasan said since girls are not safe in the school, the party has urged the government to cancel the school’s licence. The government should take control of the school, conduct an elaborate investigation into the riot, and take steps to prevent such incidents.

TNCC president KS Alagiri said various reports have surfaced alleging the school management has some connection to the student’s death. He said the CB-CID should investigate this angle too, and added that the chief minister should ensure proper action is taken.

