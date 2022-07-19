Kallakurichi class 12 girl's death: Madras HC allows re-postmortem; SIT formed to probe riot

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice N Sathish Kumar of the Madras High Court on Tuesday allowed the conduct of a re-postmortem of the body of Kallakurichi school girl, who was found dead on July 13 on the school premises, even as the parents stayed away from the procedure. However, the judge told the authorities to allow any one of the parents if they want to be present.

The directions were issued when State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah made an urgent submission that the whereabouts of the victim's parents could not be located and the team of doctors had been waiting.

The public prosecutor also informed the court that the Supreme Court turned down a plea by parents seeking to stay the conduct of a fresh autopsy.

After the Supreme Court refused to stay the Class XII girl's second autopsy scheduled on Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu Government approached the Madras High Court as her parents were not available for the autopsy proceedings.

Based on the High Court's direction, the autopsy process started in the afternoon at Kallakurichi Government medical college hospital. Before that, a notice regarding the autopsy was pasted outside the girl's house by hospital staff.

Meanwhile, the CB-CID police team under SP Ziaul Haque started the probe regarding the girl's death and on Tuesday, they inquired at Kallakurichi Government Hospital. At the same time, the forensic experts team inspected the school premise and collected traces of the riot.

On Tuesday afternoon DGP Sylendra Babu formed a Special Investigation Team under Salem range DIG Praveen Kumar Abhinapu to inquire about the riot on Sunday.

