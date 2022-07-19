Home States Tamil Nadu

Kallakurichi girl death: Private schools in Tamil Nadu remain open despite call to remain closed

A private school in Coimbatore puts up a notice of holiday

A private school in Coimbatore puts up a notice of holiday. (Photo| EPS) Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite the announcement by private school associations across Tamil Nadu, most schools remained open on Monday. Members of the private school association met School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh and put forth their demands. 

"We had conveyed that the people who damaged the property of the school and indulged in violent protests must be punished. Also, in future, if anybody is involved in such protests, proper action must be taken against them," said KR Nandakumar, State secretary of the Tamil Nadu Nursery, Primary, Matriculation and CBSE Schools Association.

He added that the associations decided to donate infrastructure like benches and boards, so the school could resume classes soon. 

According to the Directorate of Matriculation Schools, 91 per cent of private schools in the State functioned on Monday. "89 per cent of matriculation Schools, 95 per cent of nursery and primary schools, and 86 per cent of CBSE Schools functioned," said an official from the school education department.

