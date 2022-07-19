Home States Tamil Nadu

Kallakurichi riots: Four arrested for spreading fake news in Tamil Nadu's Karur

Four persons were arrested by the cybercrime and Pasupathipalayam police on Monday for spreading rumours and misinformation on social media over the Kallakurichi riots and the girl’s death.

Published: 19th July 2022 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

Fake News

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KARUR:  Four persons were arrested by the cybercrime and Pasupathipalayam police on Monday for spreading rumours and misinformation on social media over the Kallakurichi riots and the girl's death. Surendran, State treasurer of Revolutionary Student Youth Front Organization, and members Siva, Shankar and Tamilarasan, were arrested and produced before principal sessions court judge Ambika on Monday.

"What is the justice achieved through the riots? Why protest without knowing what is the truth? In which direction is the youth heading? Can we post anything on social media citing the right to freedom of expression? Don't abuse student power and lead them in a wrong direction," the judge said.

She later granted conditional bail to all four, ordering them to sign at the Pasupathipalayam police station daily.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kallakurichi riots Karur
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp