Kallakurichi riots: Four arrested for spreading fake news in Tamil Nadu's Karur

By Express News Service

KARUR: Four persons were arrested by the cybercrime and Pasupathipalayam police on Monday for spreading rumours and misinformation on social media over the Kallakurichi riots and the girl's death. Surendran, State treasurer of Revolutionary Student Youth Front Organization, and members Siva, Shankar and Tamilarasan, were arrested and produced before principal sessions court judge Ambika on Monday.

"What is the justice achieved through the riots? Why protest without knowing what is the truth? In which direction is the youth heading? Can we post anything on social media citing the right to freedom of expression? Don't abuse student power and lead them in a wrong direction," the judge said.

She later granted conditional bail to all four, ordering them to sign at the Pasupathipalayam police station daily.

KARUR: Four persons were arrested by the cybercrime and Pasupathipalayam police on Monday for spreading rumours and misinformation on social media over the Kallakurichi riots and the girl's death. Surendran, State treasurer of Revolutionary Student Youth Front Organization, and members Siva, Shankar and Tamilarasan, were arrested and produced before principal sessions court judge Ambika on Monday. "What is the justice achieved through the riots? Why protest without knowing what is the truth? In which direction is the youth heading? Can we post anything on social media citing the right to freedom of expression? Don't abuse student power and lead them in a wrong direction," the judge said. She later granted conditional bail to all four, ordering them to sign at the Pasupathipalayam police station daily.