Kallakurichi violence: 14 private schools observe holiday in Madurai district

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A total of 14 private schools in the district observed a holiday on Monday to condemn the violence that broke out at the Kallakurichi school following a student's death.

The holiday was declared as per orders from the Private School Association, though the State government had warned the schools against declaring holidays over the incident. Madurai Chief Educational Officer K Karthiga was not available for comments on the matter.

MADURAI: A total of 14 private schools in the district observed a holiday on Monday to condemn the violence that broke out at the Kallakurichi school following a student's death. The holiday was declared as per orders from the Private School Association, though the State government had warned the schools against declaring holidays over the incident. Madurai Chief Educational Officer K Karthiga was not available for comments on the matter.