Kallakurichi violence: 14 private schools observe holiday in Madurai district
Published: 19th July 2022 12:52 AM | Last Updated: 19th July 2022 03:32 AM | A+A A-
MADURAI: A total of 14 private schools in the district observed a holiday on Monday to condemn the violence that broke out at the Kallakurichi school following a student's death.
The holiday was declared as per orders from the Private School Association, though the State government had warned the schools against declaring holidays over the incident. Madurai Chief Educational Officer K Karthiga was not available for comments on the matter.