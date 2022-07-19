Kallakurichi violence: Advocates condemn private school associations for declaring holiday

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Condemning private school associations in the state for declaring holiday for schools in view of the Kallakurichi violence, a group of advocates staged a protest in front of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday. The advocates demanded the State government to take stern action in the matter, urging the government to ensure safety of children studying in private schools.

