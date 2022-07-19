Private schools petition Tirunelveli Collector for protection after Kallakurichi violence

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Requesting protection for their schools, members of the Tirunelveli Private School Association submitted a petition to Collector V Vishnu during the grievance redressal meet on Monday. Following the violence at the Kallakurichi school on Sunday, the members claimed their schools were also not safe. The association members extended condolences to the deceased girl's family in Kallakurichi.

"However, there are people who disguised themselves as relatives or villagers of the student and robbed school properties during the protests at the school. So, our schools should also be provided security by the authorities," they added. The Collector received over 400 petitions at the Collectorate on Monday.

