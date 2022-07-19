Home States Tamil Nadu

PUCL seeks transparent probe into Kallakurichi student's death 

The People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) has urged the State government to probe the Kallakurichi student's death in a transparent manner and bring to book those responsible for the crime.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) has urged the State government to probe the Kallakurichi student's death in a transparent manner and bring to book those responsible for the crime.

PUCL State General Secretary A John Vincent, in a press statement, requested Chief Minister MK Stalin to look into this issue and provide justice to the deceased child's family.

