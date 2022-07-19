PUCL seeks transparent probe into Kallakurichi student's death
Published: 19th July 2022 12:57 AM | Last Updated: 19th July 2022 02:13 AM | A+A A-
MADURAI: The People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) has urged the State government to probe the Kallakurichi student's death in a transparent manner and bring to book those responsible for the crime.
PUCL State General Secretary A John Vincent, in a press statement, requested Chief Minister MK Stalin to look into this issue and provide justice to the deceased child's family.