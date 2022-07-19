PUCL seeks transparent probe into Kallakurichi student's death 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) has urged the State government to probe the Kallakurichi student's death in a transparent manner and bring to book those responsible for the crime.

PUCL State General Secretary A John Vincent, in a press statement, requested Chief Minister MK Stalin to look into this issue and provide justice to the deceased child's family.

MADURAI: The People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) has urged the State government to probe the Kallakurichi student's death in a transparent manner and bring to book those responsible for the crime. PUCL State General Secretary A John Vincent, in a press statement, requested Chief Minister MK Stalin to look into this issue and provide justice to the deceased child's family.