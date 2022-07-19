Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Day: CM MK Stalin recalls DMK's role in naming State

Tamil Nadu Day was celebrated at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on Monday. Chief Minister MK Stalin participated via video conferencing.

Published: 19th July 2022 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Tamil Nadu Day was celebrated at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on Monday. Chief Minister MK Stalin participated via video conferencing. He said that the name 'Tamil Nadu' would not have come into being if the DMK had not formed the government.

CN Annadurai renamed Madras State as 'Tamil Nadu' on July 18, 1967, which was the biggest achievement of the Dravidian model, he said.

Stalin also pointed out that many people had been fighting, and had even lost their lives, to rename the State as Tamil Nadu. They also raised their voices in Parliament and the Assembly, but no progress was made until the DMK government passed a resolution and changed the State’s name, he said.

"Tamil Nadu contributes 9.22 per cent of the country’s GDP, 6 per cent of tax revenue, 8.4 per cent of export revenue, 19.4% of textile exports, 32.5 per cent of car exports, and 33 per cent of leather exports. Tamil Nadu has the best higher education institutions in India, as per a recent report by the Union government. Of the 100 best colleges in India, 32 are in Tamil Nadu, and among the 50 best medical colleges, 11 are in the State," he said.

The chief minister added that though he was discharged from hospital only in the morning after recovering from COVID, he was not interested in postponing 'Tamil Nadu Tirunal', and hence participated via video conferencing.

"Our minds become energized and happy when we say Tamil Nadu Tirunal. Nevertheless, some people tease us by saying the first monkey born in the world was the Tamil monkey. However, we are not concerned about that. Whatever we say, it is scientifically based," he said.

As part of Tamil Nadu Day celebrations, the archaeology department and Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Department at Kalaivanar Arangam presented a photo gallery and excavated items. A number of government offices were decorated to commemorate the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Day CN Annadurai MK Stalin Kalaivanar Arangam DMK
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp