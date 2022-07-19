Tiruchy Collector Pradeep Kumar inspects Mukkombu dam

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy Collector Pradeep Kumar inspected the Mukkombu dam and select areas on Monday and issued warning to those living along the banks of the river. Amma Mandapam bath ghat was closed at Srirangam.

Arrival at Mukkombu from Mettur as on Monday evening stood at 1,32,000 cusecs, out of which 47,874 cusecs was released into the Cauvery and 65,639 cusecs into the Kollidam. With the Cauvery swelling, people thronged the bridges in the evening to watch the river flow. Police personnel were told to keep watch.

