Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy Collector Pradeep Kumar inspects Mukkombu dam

 Collector Pradeep Kumar inspected the Mukkombu dam and select areas on Monday and issued warning to those living along the banks of the river.

Published: 19th July 2022 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

Water gushing through the shutters of the uncompleted Kollidam section of Mukkombu barrage in Tiruchy

Water gushing through the shutters of the uncompleted Kollidam section of Mukkombu barrage in Tiruchy. (Photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Tiruchy Collector Pradeep Kumar inspected the Mukkombu dam and select areas on Monday and issued warning to those living along the banks of the river. Amma Mandapam bath ghat was closed at Srirangam.

Arrival at Mukkombu from Mettur as on Monday evening stood at 1,32,000 cusecs, out of which 47,874 cusecs was released into the Cauvery and 65,639 cusecs into the Kollidam. With the Cauvery swelling, people thronged the bridges in the evening to watch the river flow. Police personnel were told to keep watch.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp