Tiruchy corporation mulls hi-tech incinerators as plastic gathers at micro-compost centres

Considering the issue, senior officials said the corporation is planning to buy incinerators that operate using magnetic pyrolysis.

Published: 19th July 2022 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

An incinerator shed

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Plastic and other waste lying in heaps is more than an eyesore, especially when it is found micro-compost centres. Such a scenario in the city has raised doubts among residents about the proper functioning of compost units.

Considering the issue, senior officials said the corporation is planning to buy incinerators that operate using magnetic pyrolysis. The Thanjavur Medical College recently bought one. "The system converts waste into ash without any emission. This non-toxic ash can be used for manufacturing fly ash bricks. Our team is working on this and we will soon install the system in Tiruchy," a senior official said.

At present, there are 34 micro-compost centres in the city. Another officer said, "The machine would amount to about Rs 2 crore. We cannot immediately install such an expensive system at all the centres.

Therefore, we will initially install it in one of the centres. If effective in clearing waste, we will be using it in more compost centres." Several residents expressed the need for steps to improve the condition of the micro-compost centres in the city. AK Sambath, a resident of Srirangam, said, "The premises of many of the centres, at present, resemble dump yards.

The sight of waste lying in heaps tarnishes the clean city image the corporation has been trying to maintain. The new machines will make an impact only if it is successful in stopping the garbage from piling up." Apart from making use of the machines, the corporation has plans to set up CCTV cameras at all the micro-compost centres in the city, officials said.

The civic body has so far installed the CCTVs in about nine such centres, they added. "We have set up CCTV cameras at the centres in Pasumai Nagar, G Corner, Marakkadai, Uzhavar Santhai in Anna Nagar and a few others too. We will soon set it up at all the centres, which would keep a check on workers disposing waste carelessly," an officer said.

