AIADMK factional feud: Madras HC orders handing over party HQ keys to EPS

CHENNAI: In a shot in the arm for AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), the Madras high court on Wednesday ordered keys to the party headquarters to be handed over to him.

Justice N Sathish Kumar passed the orders while allowing the petitions filed by EPS.

The judge directed the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), who had sealed the office, to hand over keys to EPS forthwith. The court barred the party cadre from visiting the office for a month while directing the police to ensure no untoward incidents occur.

The AIADMK headquarters was sealed on July 11 after supporters of both EPS and O Panneerselvam, (OPS), resorted to a pitched battle in front of the office leading to tension and panic. Several vehicles were also damaged in the fight even as the general council (GC) meeting was progressing at Vanagaram on the outskirts of Chennai.

Amid stone pelting and assault, OPS marched forward and stormed into the office after his supporters broke open the doors.

In the wake of the tense situation, the RDO took action to seal the office denying EPS, who had by then became the interim general secretary, to lead a victory march to the party office in order to occupy the chair of the key post which had, in the past, been held by party founder MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

While Vijay Narayan, appearing for EPS, accused the DMK government of supporting his bête noire and charged him of staging the drama in collusion with the police to force the office sealed, A Ramesh, representing OPS, said there was no legal bar on his client from entering into the party office as he was holding the positions-coordinator and treasurer of the party and no court had ordered against his position in the party.

PH Arvindh Pandian also appeared for OPS and submitted that there was no precedent of locking the party office when the general council meeting was being held.

Both sides sought the court to quash the order of the RDO to de-seal and made individual claims to hand the party office back to them.

Tamil Nadu government, on the other hand, claimed that had the police not intervened, there would have been riots and casualties.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) E Raj Thilak blamed EPS and OPS, though being former Chief Ministers, had not bothered about public peace and order in allowing their supporters to indulge in the fight and creating panic in the surroundings.

He said action was taken under section 145 and 146 of CrPC by taking into account the escalating situation and the safety of the students of the schools surrounding the party office.

The APP also denied the charges of EPS that police had not taken action to restrain the supporters of OPS, though deployed in good numbers.

ALSO READ | AIADMK general council rejects resolutions cleared by OPS; July 11 meet to elect unitary leader

The call for a single leadership to give a new lease of life to AIADMK and steer it to claw back to power in the future had triggered a bitter battle between EPS and OPS.

OPS scuttled the former’s plans of ascension on June 23 when the GC meeting was scheduled by moving the court through a supporter. Even though a single judge had ordered the court could not interfere into the affairs of a political party and stayed away from dictating fiat to bar the GC from passing resolutions against electing a single leader, a division bench, after midnight hearing, barred the GC from passing any resolutions other than the 23 pre-approved ones. Thus OPS threw a spoke in the wheel of his rival.

However, his efforts to put legal hurdles to apply the brakes on EPS’s ascension on July 11 did not bear the desired results before he eventually stormed into the party office.

EPS camp expelled OPS and his supporters from the party and latter, too in a tit-for-tat, declared expulsion of EPS and his core supporters from the party.

A case regarding the party affairs is also pending before the Supreme Court.

